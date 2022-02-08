hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 9, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 08, 2022

₹1462 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1425

1500

1530

Go long if the stock rebounds from the support at 1425. Place stop-loss at 1400.

₹1717 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1700

1670

1725

1760

Heading towards a strong base. Buy if the stock bounces off 1670. Keep stop-loss at 1645.

₹231 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

228

225

232

235

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 233 only if the stock falls below 228.

₹167 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

166

162

170

173

Exhibiting bearish bias but trading above a support. Sell below 166 and place stop-loss at 170.

₹2356 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2330

2300

2400

2425

Buy the stock as it could rally in upcoming sessions. Place stop-loss at 2325.

₹531 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

525

518

535

545

Go long if the scrip rallies past the resistance at 535. Keep stop-loss at 525.

₹3744 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3685

3640

3780

3825

Trend is down. But wait for a rise and go short at 3780 and 3825. Stop-loss can be kept at 3855

17256 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17250

17100

17300

17380

Initiate fresh longs if the contract breaks out of 17,300. Place stop-loss at 17,230.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 08, 2022
