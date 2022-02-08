Day Trading Guide for February 9, 2022

₹1462 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1425
1500
|
1530
Go long if the stock rebounds from the support at 1425. Place stop-loss at 1400.
₹1717 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1700
1670
1725
|
1760
Heading towards a strong base. Buy if the stock bounces off 1670. Keep stop-loss at 1645.
₹231 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
228
225
232
|
235
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 233 only if the stock falls below 228.
₹167 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
166
162
170
|
173
Exhibiting bearish bias but trading above a support. Sell below 166 and place stop-loss at 170.
₹2356 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2330
2300
2400
|
2425
Buy the stock as it could rally in upcoming sessions. Place stop-loss at 2325.
₹531 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
525
518
535
|
545
Go long if the scrip rallies past the resistance at 535. Keep stop-loss at 525.
₹3744 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3685
3640
3780
|
3825
Trend is down. But wait for a rise and go short at 3780 and 3825. Stop-loss can be kept at 3855
17256 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17250
17100
17300
|
17380
Initiate fresh longs if the contract breaks out of 17,300. Place stop-loss at 17,230.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 08, 2022