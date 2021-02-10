Day Trading Guide for February 10, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1612 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1625
|
1635
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock slips below ₹1,600 levels
₹1305 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1290
1275
1315
|
1330
The stock is volatile at this juncture, testing resistance at ₹1,300 levels. Go long above ₹1,315 levels
₹229 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
227
224
233
|
236
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹227 levels
₹101 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
99
97
103
|
106
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹99 levels
₹1955 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1940
1920
1970
|
1990
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,940 levels
₹394 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
385
402
|
408
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹390 levels
₹3175 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3150
3125
3200
|
3224
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3,150 levels
15105 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15050
15000
15160
|
15210
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 15,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
