Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 10, 2021

| Updated on February 09, 2021 Published on February 10, 2021

₹1612 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1625

1635

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock slips below ₹1,600 levels

₹1305 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1290

1275

1315

1330

The stock is volatile at this juncture, testing resistance at ₹1,300 levels. Go long above ₹1,315 levels

₹229 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

227

224

233

236

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹227 levels

₹101 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

99

97

103

106

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹99 levels

₹1955 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1940

1920

1970

1990

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,940 levels

₹394 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

385

402

408

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹390 levels

₹3175 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3125

3200

3224

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3,150 levels

15105 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15050

15000

15160

15210

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract declines below 15,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

