Day Trading Guide for February 10, 2022

₹1498 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1480
1510
|
1525
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹1739 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1725
1700
1755
|
1775
Traders with high-risk appetite can go long at current levels. Stop-loss can be kept at 1715
₹230 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
229
225
233
|
236
Up move seems to be losing steam. Go short on a break below 229 with a stop-loss at 232
₹164 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
168
|
174
Still consolidating higher. Go long with a stop-loss at 161 if the stock bounces from 163.
₹2384 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2355
2320
2400
|
2420
Can move within the near-term range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2345
₹536 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
528
520
538
|
546
Looks bullish in the near-term. Go long now and on dips at 532. Keep the stop-loss at 527
₹3762 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3720
3790
|
3810
Lacks strength to move up. Go short if TCS breaks below 3750. Stop-loss can be kept at 3780
17487 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17380
17300
17560
|
17640
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17,620 only if the contract turns down from 17,560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 09, 2022