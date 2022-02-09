hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 10, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 09, 2022

₹1498 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1480

1510

1525

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹1739 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1725

1700

1755

1775

Traders with high-risk appetite can go long at current levels. Stop-loss can be kept at 1715

₹230 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

229

225

233

236

Up move seems to be losing steam. Go short on a break below 229 with a stop-loss at 232

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

174

Still consolidating higher. Go long with a stop-loss at 161 if the stock bounces from 163.

₹2384 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2355

2320

2400

2420

Can move within the near-term range. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 2345

₹536 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

528

520

538

546

Looks bullish in the near-term. Go long now and on dips at 532. Keep the stop-loss at 527

₹3762 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3720

3790

3810

Lacks strength to move up. Go short if TCS breaks below 3750. Stop-loss can be kept at 3780

17487 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17380

17300

17560

17640

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 17,620 only if the contract turns down from 17,560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 09, 2022
technical analysis

