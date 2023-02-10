₹1649 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1630

1610

1670

1700

Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660

₹1618 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1600

1585

1640

1660

Go long now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595

₹374 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

365

380

387

Go long above 380. Stop-loss can be kept at 377

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

144

142

147

150

Go long above 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145

₹2355 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2335

2300

2370

2400

Go long above 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2360

₹551 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

546

542

555

560

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now.

₹3541 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3530

3500

3570

3600

Go long now and also at 3535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3520

17959 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17920

17860

18030

18100

Go long now and at 17930. Stop-loss can be kept at 17890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

