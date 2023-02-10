₹1649 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1630
1610
1670
1700
Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660
₹1618 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1600
1585
1640
1660
Go long now and at 1605. Keep the stop-loss at 1595
₹374 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
370
365
380
387
Go long above 380. Stop-loss can be kept at 377
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
144
142
147
150
Go long above 147. Keep the stop-loss at 145
₹2355 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2335
2300
2370
2400
Go long above 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2360
₹551 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
546
542
555
560
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now.
₹3541 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3530
3500
3570
3600
Go long now and also at 3535. Stop-loss can be kept at 3520
17959 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17920
17860
18030
18100
Go long now and at 17930. Stop-loss can be kept at 17890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
