Day Trading Guide for February 11, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1240 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1254
1270
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,225 levels
₹773 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
767
760
780
786
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹780 levels
₹210 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
207
204
214
217
Near-term stance is once again bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹214 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels
₹1436 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1418
1405
1450
1467
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only of the stock gains above ₹1,450 levels
₹318 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
312
305
325
333
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹312 levels
₹2162 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2140
2120
2180
2200
Consider taking long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,140 levels
12040 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11985
11940
12090
12140
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract falls below 11,985 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
