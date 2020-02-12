Day Trading Guide for February 12, 2020

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1240 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1255
1270
The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a fall below ₹1,225 levels with a fixed stop-loss
₹773 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
767
760
780
786
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels
₹212 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
217
220
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹217 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹110 levels
₹1452 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1436
1418
1467
1480
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,436 levels
₹324 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
318
312
330
337
Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹318 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss
₹2151 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2130
2110
2175
2195
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels
12126 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12075
12025
12175
12225
Take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 12,175 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
