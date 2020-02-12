Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 12, 2020

| Updated on February 11, 2020 Published on February 12, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1240 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1225

1210

1255

1270

The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short on a fall below ₹1,225 levels with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹773 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

760

780

786

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹780 levels

 

₹212 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

217

220

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC fails to rally above ₹217 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹110 levels

 

₹1452 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1436

1418

1467

1480

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,436 levels

 

₹324 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

318

312

330

337

Near-term view stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹318 levels. Buy in dips with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹2151 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2130

2110

2175

2195

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,130 levels

 

12126 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12075

12025

12175

12225

Take fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves above 12,175 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

