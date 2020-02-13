Day Trading Guide for February 13, 2020

Clean facts about sustainability
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1249 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1237
1225
1260
1275
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹1,260 levels
₹781 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
774
767
786
794
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹774 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
217
220
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹217 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
The stock of ONGC trades in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session
₹1470 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1440
1485
1500
As long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,455 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips
₹320 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
315
308
327
333
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions on the stock with a stop-loss at ₹327 levels
₹2170 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2195
2220
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels
12228 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12180
12130
12280
12330
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,180 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
