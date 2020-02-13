Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 13, 2020

| Updated on February 12, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1249 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1237

1225

1260

1275

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves above ₹1,260 levels

 

₹781 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

774

767

786

794

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹774 levels

 

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

210

207

217

220

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹217 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

The stock of ONGC trades in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session

 

₹1470 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1440

1485

1500

As long as the stock of RIL trades above ₹1,455 the near-term stance remains positive. Buy in dips

 

₹320 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

315

308

327

333

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions on the stock with a stop-loss at ₹327 levels

 

₹2170 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2195

2220

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,150 levels

 

12228 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12180

12130

12280

12330

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,180 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 13, 2020
technical analysis
