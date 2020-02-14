Day Trading Guide for February 14, 2020

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1241 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1227
1213
1255
1270
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,255 levels
₹792 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
785
777
800
810
Near-term stance is positive for the stock. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹785 levels
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
209
206
215
218
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹209 levels
₹105 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
108
111
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹103 levels
₹1473 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1485
1500
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,460 levels
₹327 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
321
315
333
340
Last session, the stock managed to rally on the back of buying interest. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹321
₹2191 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2150
2210
2230
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,170 levels
12174 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12125
12075
12225
12275
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,125 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
