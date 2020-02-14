Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 14, 2020

| Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 14, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1227

1213

1255

1270

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,255 levels

 

₹792 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

785

777

800

810

Near-term stance is positive for the stock. Buy in declines while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹785 levels

 

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

209

206

215

218

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹209 levels

 

₹105 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

108

111

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹103 levels

 

₹1473 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1485

1500

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,460 levels

 

₹327 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

321

315

333

340

Last session, the stock managed to rally on the back of buying interest. Buy in declines with a stop-loss at ₹321

 

₹2191 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2210

2230

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,170 levels

 

12174 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12125

12075

12225

12275

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,125 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

