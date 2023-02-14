₹1659 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1620
1670
1700
Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660
₹1567 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1545
1575
1600
Go long on a bounce from 1560 with a stop-loss at 1550
₹374 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
370
365
377
380
Go long on dips at 372. Keep the stop-loss at 369
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
145
149
151
Take fresh longs at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 146
₹2322 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2290
2260
2350
2380
Wait for dips. Go long at 2295 with a stop-loss at 2280
₹537 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
534
529
541
546
Go short below 534. Stop-loss can be kept at 536
₹3483 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3450
3420
3500
3525
Bearish. Go short now and at 3495 with a stop-loss at 3510
17799 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17745
17700
17850
17890
Go short on a break below 17745. Keep the stop-loss at 17765
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
