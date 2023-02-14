₹1659 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1620

1670

1700

Go long above 1670. Stop-loss can be kept at 1660

₹1567 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1545

1575

1600

Go long on a bounce from 1560 with a stop-loss at 1550

₹374 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

370

365

377

380

Go long on dips at 372. Keep the stop-loss at 369

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

145

149

151

Take fresh longs at 147. Keep the stop-loss at 146

₹2322 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2290

2260

2350

2380

Wait for dips. Go long at 2295 with a stop-loss at 2280

₹537 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

534

529

541

546

Go short below 534. Stop-loss can be kept at 536

₹3483 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3450

3420

3500

3525

Bearish. Go short now and at 3495 with a stop-loss at 3510

17799 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17745

17700

17850

17890

Go short on a break below 17745. Keep the stop-loss at 17765

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

