hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 15, 2022

Updated on: Feb 14, 2022

₹1472 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1420

1490

1510

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹1684 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1638

1720

1760

Can fall further. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1690. Stop-loss can be kept at 1705

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

222

226

Near-term outlook has turned bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 223

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

170

173

Is still stuck inside the sideways range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges

₹2332 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2305

2245

2355

2395

Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 2290 only if the stock reverses higher from 2305

₹500 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

498

485

508

515

Hovers above a support. Go short only if SBI breaks below 498. Stop-loss can be kept at 502

₹3729 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3720

3690

3755

3770

Downtrend is intact. Go short now and on a rise tat 3745. Keep the stop-loss at 3765

16809 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16730

16450

16920

17100

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16890. Stop-loss can be kept at 16960

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 14, 2022
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you