Day Trading Guide for February 15, 2022

₹1472 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1420
1490
|
1510
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on a rise at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1684 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1638
1720
|
1760
Can fall further. Initiate fresh short positions now and at 1690. Stop-loss can be kept at 1705
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
222
|
226
Near-term outlook has turned bearish. Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 223
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
170
|
173
Is still stuck inside the sideways range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trend emerges
₹2332 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2305
2245
2355
|
2395
Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 2290 only if the stock reverses higher from 2305
₹500 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
498
485
508
|
515
Hovers above a support. Go short only if SBI breaks below 498. Stop-loss can be kept at 502
₹3729 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3720
3690
3755
|
3770
Downtrend is intact. Go short now and on a rise tat 3745. Keep the stop-loss at 3765
16809 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16730
16450
16920
|
17100
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 16890. Stop-loss can be kept at 16960
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 14, 2022