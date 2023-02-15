₹1673 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1630
1685
1705
Go long above 1685. Stop-loss can be kept at 1670
₹1593 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1570
1605
1620
Go long on dips at 1585. Keep the stop-loss at 1575
₹387 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
382
378
390
400
Go long now and at 383. Keep the stop-loss at 381
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
147
145
151
153
Take fresh longs at 147. Stop-loss can be kept at 145
₹2377 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2365
2345
2410
2420
Go long now and at 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2360
₹541 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
537
532
545
550
Go short on a rise at 544. Keep the stop-loss at 547
₹3499 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3480
3460
3510
3530
Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3470
17944 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17915
17850
18025
18100
Go long now and at 17925. Stop-loss can be kept at 17890
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.