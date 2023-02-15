₹1673 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1630

1685

1705

Go long above 1685. Stop-loss can be kept at 1670

₹1593 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1570

1605

1620

Go long on dips at 1585. Keep the stop-loss at 1575

₹387 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

382

378

390

400

Go long now and at 383. Keep the stop-loss at 381

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

145

151

153

Take fresh longs at 147. Stop-loss can be kept at 145

₹2377 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2365

2345

2410

2420

Go long now and at 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2360

₹541 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

537

532

545

550

Go short on a rise at 544. Keep the stop-loss at 547

₹3499 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3480

3460

3510

3530

Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3470

17944 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17915

17850

18025

18100

Go long now and at 17925. Stop-loss can be kept at 17890

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

