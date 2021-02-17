Day Trading Guide for February 17, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1626 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1608
1592
1640
|
1655
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,608 levels
₹1290 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1280
1265
1303
|
1318
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,280 levels
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
211
222
|
225
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹222
₹103 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
97
106
|
109
Make use of intraday dips buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹100 levels
₹2059 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2075
|
2095
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,040 levels
₹402 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
396
390
410
|
416
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹396 levels
₹3109 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3090
3070
3135
|
3158
Currently the stock tests a key support at ₹3,100. Go short with fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹3,090
15330 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15260
15200
15380
|
15430
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 15,380 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
