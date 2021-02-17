Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 17, 2021

| Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1608

1592

1640

1655

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,608 levels

₹1290 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1280

1265

1303

1318

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹1,280 levels

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

211

222

225

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹222

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

97

106

109

Make use of intraday dips buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹100 levels

₹2059 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2075

2095

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2,040 levels

₹402 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

396

390

410

416

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹396 levels

₹3109 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3090

3070

3135

3158

Currently the stock tests a key support at ₹3,100. Go short with fixed stop-loss on a fall below ₹3,090

15330 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15260

15200

15380

15430

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 15,380 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.