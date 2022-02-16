Day Trading Guide for February 17, 2022

₹1513 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1490
1540
|
1570
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1525 only if the stock breaks below 1505.
₹1732 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1695
1755
|
1775
Support ahead. Go short if the stock breaks below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1735
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
215
225
|
229
Can fall from current levels. Go short now and on a rise at 224. Stop-loss can be kept at 227
₹169 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
167
163
171
|
173
Moving up within the range. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 165
₹2408 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2390
2375
2430
|
2475
Resistance holding well. But wait for break below 2390 to go short. Keep the stop-loss at 2410
₹515 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
510
503
525
|
530
Bias is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 523. Stop-loss can be kept at 531
₹3810 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3795
3760
3850
|
3880
Seems to lack momentum. Go short if TCS breaks below 3795. Keep the stop-loss at 3820
17298 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17260
17100
17500
|
17600
Bias is negative. Go short if the contract breaks below 17260. Stop-loss can be placed at 17330.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 16, 2022