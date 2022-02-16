hamburger

Day Trading Guide for February 17, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 16, 2022

₹1513 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1540

1570

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1525 only if the stock breaks below 1505.

₹1732 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1695

1755

1775

Support ahead. Go short if the stock breaks below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1735

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

215

225

229

Can fall from current levels. Go short now and on a rise at 224. Stop-loss can be kept at 227

₹169 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

163

171

173

Moving up within the range. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 165

₹2408 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2390

2375

2430

2475

Resistance holding well. But wait for break below 2390 to go short. Keep the stop-loss at 2410

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

510

503

525

530

Bias is bearish. Go short now and accumulate on rallies at 523. Stop-loss can be kept at 531

₹3810 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3795

3760

3850

3880

Seems to lack momentum. Go short if TCS breaks below 3795. Keep the stop-loss at 3820

17298 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17260

17100

17500

17600

Bias is negative. Go short if the contract breaks below 17260. Stop-loss can be placed at 17330.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 16, 2022
