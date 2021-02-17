Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1586 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1565
1550
1600
|
1630
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,600
₹1281 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1265
1250
1300
|
1325
Since the stock of Infosys looks weak, short it with stop-loss at ₹1,300 if it slips below ₹1,275
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
216
212
220
|
224
Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to gain; consider selling with stop-loss at ₹220
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
98
105
|
108
Can go long in the stock of ONGC as it trades above the key support ₹100; buy with tight stop-loss
₹2083 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2050
2025
2120
|
2175
As the price action is inclined to upside, one can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,050
₹412 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
408
400
415
|
420
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past the hurdle at ₹415
₹3073 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3050
3000
3135
|
3168
Buy the stock if it bounces off the support at ₹3,050; go with a stop-loss at ₹3,000
15190 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15160
15100
15250
|
15300
Consider going long in the contract with stop-loss at 15,100 if it rebounds from the support at 15,160
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
