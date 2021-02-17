Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2021

| Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

₹1586 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1565

1550

1600

1630

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past ₹1,600

₹1281 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1300

1325

Since the stock of Infosys looks weak, short it with stop-loss at ₹1,300 if it slips below ₹1,275

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

216

212

220

224

Stock remains below resistance of ₹220 and struggles to gain; consider selling with stop-loss at ₹220

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

98

105

108

Can go long in the stock of ONGC as it trades above the key support ₹100; buy with tight stop-loss

₹2083 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2050

2025

2120

2175

As the price action is inclined to upside, one can buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹2,050

₹412 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

408

400

415

420

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies past the hurdle at ₹415

₹3073 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3050

3000

3135

3168

Buy the stock if it bounces off the support at ₹3,050; go with a stop-loss at ₹3,000

15190 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15160

15100

15250

15300

Consider going long in the contract with stop-loss at 15,100 if it rebounds from the support at 15,160

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.