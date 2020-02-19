Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 19, 2020

Updated on February 18, 2020

₹1213 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1200

1185

1226

1240

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,226 levels

₹797 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

790

782

806

815

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹790 levels

₹203 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

201

198

207

210

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹201 levels

₹99 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

96

93

102

105

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹96 levels

₹1466 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1435

1480

1495

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,450 levels

₹317 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

310

304

323

329

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹323 levels

₹2215 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2195

2175

2235

2255

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels

12006 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11950

11900

12050

12100

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 12,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 19, 2020
