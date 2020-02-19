Day Trading Guide for February 19, 2020

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
₹1213 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1200
1185
1226
|
1240
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,226 levels
₹797 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
790
782
806
|
815
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹790 levels
₹203 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
201
198
207
|
210
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹201 levels
₹99 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
96
93
102
|
105
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹96 levels
₹1466 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1435
1480
|
1495
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,450 levels
₹317 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
304
323
|
329
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI rallies above ₹323 levels
₹2215 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2195
2175
2235
|
2255
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹2,195 levels
12006 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11950
11900
12050
|
12100
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 12,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
