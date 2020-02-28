Day Trading Guide for February 28, 2020

Leave your prints behind boldly
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1199 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1186
1170
1213
1225
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,213 levels
₹777 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
772
760
790
800
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of Infosys breaks out of ₹780
₹197 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
193
201
204
Initiate fresh short positions with stop-loss at ₹200 if the stock declines below ₹196
₹93 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
91
85
95
98
Sell the stock of ONGC on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹97 as the trend remains considerably bearish
₹1386 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1405
1420
Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹1,405
₹321 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
316
313
325
330
Fresh short positions are recommended in the stock of SBI with a stop-loss at ₹326 as price action hints at a decline
₹2105 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2040
2120
2145
Short-term trend is bearish. But sell the stock of TCS with stop-loss at ₹2120 only if the price slips below ₹2090
11618 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11600
11558
11670
11716
The contract is hovering around an important support. Go long with tight stop-loss on a strong rally above 11,640 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
