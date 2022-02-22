Day Trading Guide for February 22, 2022

₹1523 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1505
1490
1530
|
1540
Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 1528. Keep the stop-loss at 1547
₹1730 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1685
1740
|
1755
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1735 if the stock breaks below 1720.
₹218 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
210
221
|
226
Near-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and at 220. Stop-loss can be kept at 224
₹163 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
162
160
165
|
168
Above range support. Go short with a stop-loss at 165 only if the stock breaks below 162.
₹2400 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2375
2345
2435
|
2460
Bearish with a reversal pattern on intraday chart. Go short now with a stop-loss at 2445
₹512 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
506
500
521
|
526
Support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 506. Stop-loss can be placed at 509.
₹3719 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3685
3620
3750
|
3800
Immediate outlook is mixed. Wait for a break below 3685 to go short. Keep the stop-loss at 3715
17208 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17100
17000
17320
|
17380
Bias is negative. Wait for rallies and go short at 17310 and 17360. Stop-loss can be kept at 17430.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.