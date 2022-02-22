hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 22, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 21, 2022

₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1505

1490

1530

1540

Can see a fresh fall from here. Go short now and at 1528. Keep the stop-loss at 1547

₹1730 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1685

1740

1755

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1735 if the stock breaks below 1720.

₹218 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

210

221

226

Near-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and at 220. Stop-loss can be kept at 224

₹163 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

162

160

165

168

Above range support. Go short with a stop-loss at 165 only if the stock breaks below 162.

₹2400 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2375

2345

2435

2460

Bearish with a reversal pattern on intraday chart. Go short now with a stop-loss at 2445

₹512 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

506

500

521

526

Support ahead. Go short only if the stock breaks below 506. Stop-loss can be placed at 509.

₹3719 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3685

3620

3750

3800

Immediate outlook is mixed. Wait for a break below 3685 to go short. Keep the stop-loss at 3715

17208 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17100

17000

17320

17380

Bias is negative. Wait for rallies and go short at 17310 and 17360. Stop-loss can be kept at 17430.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 22, 2022
