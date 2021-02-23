Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 23, 2021

| Updated on February 22, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

₹1548 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1560

1575

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves advances above ₹1,560 levels

₹1264 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1254

1240

1280

1292

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels

₹207 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

200

210

214

Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Go short on rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹210 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

104

101

108

111

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹108 levels

₹2007 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2025

2040

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2025 levels

₹389 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

385

380

395

401

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹385 levels

₹2958 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2940

2910

2980

3000

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,980 levels

14672 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14600

14540

14740

14800

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,740 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 23, 2021
stocks and shares
technical analysis
