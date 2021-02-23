Day Trading Guide for February 23, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1548 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1560
|
1575
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves advances above ₹1,560 levels
₹1264 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1254
1240
1280
|
1292
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹1,280 levels
₹207 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
200
210
|
214
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ITC. Go short on rallies with a stiff stop-loss at ₹210 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
104
101
108
|
111
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹108 levels
₹2007 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1990
1970
2025
|
2040
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to rally above ₹2025 levels
₹389 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
385
380
395
|
401
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹385 levels
₹2958 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2940
2910
2980
|
3000
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,980 levels
14672 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14600
14540
14740
|
14800
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves above 14,740 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
