Day Trading Guide for February 23, 2022

BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Feb 22, 2022

₹1508 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1535

1575

Oscillates in sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1505 if the stock breaks below 1490

₹1733 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1690

1750

1775

Hovers above a support. Go short on a break below 1720. Stop-loss can be placed at 1735

₹215 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

213

210

218

221

Has room to fall from here. Go short now and on a rise at 217. Keep the stop-loss at 219

₹165 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

173

Range holds. Go short only if the stock breaks below 163. Stop-loss can eb kept at 166

₹2390 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2320

2410

2435

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2430 if RIL reverses lower from 2410.

₹498 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

485

502

508

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 501. Keep the stop-loss at 506

₹3590 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3540

3500

3610

3650

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short position now with a stop-loss at 3615.

17061 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17000

16800

17120

17280

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17140 if the contract breaks below 17000.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 23, 2022
