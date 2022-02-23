Day Trading Guide for February 23, 2022

₹1508 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1535
|
1575
Oscillates in sideways range. Go short with a stop-loss at 1505 if the stock breaks below 1490
₹1733 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1690
1750
|
1775
Hovers above a support. Go short on a break below 1720. Stop-loss can be placed at 1735
₹215 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
213
210
218
|
221
Has room to fall from here. Go short now and on a rise at 217. Keep the stop-loss at 219
₹165 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
168
|
173
Range holds. Go short only if the stock breaks below 163. Stop-loss can eb kept at 166
₹2390 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2320
2410
|
2435
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 2430 if RIL reverses lower from 2410.
₹498 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
485
502
|
508
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 501. Keep the stop-loss at 506
₹3590 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3540
3500
3610
|
3650
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short position now with a stop-loss at 3615.
17061 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17000
16800
17120
|
17280
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17140 if the contract breaks below 17000.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 23, 2022