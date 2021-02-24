Day Trading Guide for February 24, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1529 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1540
|
1555
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,540 levels
₹1266 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1254
1240
1280
|
1292
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,254 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
211
|
214
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹206 levels
₹112 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
109
106
115
|
118
Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹109 levels
₹2024 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2010
1990
2040
|
2060
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2040 levels
₹395 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
390
385
401
|
407
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹401 levels
₹2980 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2960
2940
3005
|
3027
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2960 levels
14711 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14650
14600
14780
|
14840
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,780 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...