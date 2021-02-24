Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 24, 2021

| Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 24, 2021

₹1529 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1540

1555

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,540 levels

₹1266 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1254

1240

1280

1292

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,254 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

211

214

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹206 levels

₹112 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

109

106

115

118

Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of ONGC. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹109 levels

₹2024 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2010

1990

2040

2060

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2040 levels

₹395 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

390

385

401

407

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹401 levels

₹2980 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2960

2940

3005

3027

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2960 levels

14711 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14650

14600

14780

14840

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 14,780 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
