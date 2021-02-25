Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2021

Updated on February 25, 2021

₹1607 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1625

1640

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,625 levels

₹1274 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1244

1287

1300

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss the stock climbs above ₹1,287 levels

₹208 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

211

214

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹211 levels

₹113 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

110

106

116

119

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹110 levels

₹2065 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2045

2025

2080

2100

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2045 levels

₹406 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

396

390

415

423

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹396 levels

₹2951 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2925

2900

2980

3005

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,980 levels

14996 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14930

14850

15050

15100

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 15,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

