Day Trading Guide for February 25, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1607 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1625
|
1640
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,625 levels
₹1274 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1244
1287
|
1300
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss the stock climbs above ₹1,287 levels
₹208 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
211
|
214
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹211 levels
₹113 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
110
106
116
|
119
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹110 levels
₹2065 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2045
2025
2080
|
2100
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹2045 levels
₹406 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
396
390
415
|
423
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI declines below ₹396 levels
₹2951 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2925
2900
2980
|
3005
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹2,980 levels
14996 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14930
14850
15050
|
15100
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 15,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
