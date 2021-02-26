Day Trading Guide for February 26, 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
₹1605 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1574
1620
|
1635
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels
₹1274 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1260
1244
1287
|
1300
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,260 levels
₹209 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
206
203
211
|
214
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹206 levels
₹119 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
116
113
221
|
224
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹119 levels
₹2144 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2123
2100
2160
|
2180
Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,123 levels
₹407 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
400
392
414
|
423
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹414
₹2992 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2970
2950
3010
|
3030
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,970 levels
15100 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
15050
15000
15170
|
15240
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,050 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
