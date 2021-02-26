Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 26, 2021

| Updated on February 25, 2021 Published on February 26, 2021

₹1605 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1574

1620

1635

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,590 levels

₹1274 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1244

1287

1300

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,260 levels

₹209 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

206

203

211

214

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹206 levels

₹119 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

116

113

221

224

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹119 levels

₹2144 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2123

2100

2160

2180

Make use of intraday declines to buy the stock of RIL while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,123 levels

₹407 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

400

392

414

423

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹414

₹2992 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2970

2950

3010

3030

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,970 levels

15100 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

15050

15000

15170

15240

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 15,050 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

