₹1593 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1585

1570

1600

1620

Go long above 1600. Stop-loss can be kept at 1590

₹1509 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1515

1525

Go long above 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹382 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

380

377

385

388

Go long now and at 381. Keep the stop-loss at 379

₹155 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

153

150

156

158

Outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹2369 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2350

2310

2380

2400

Go short below 2350. Stop-loss can be kept at 2365

₹528 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

524

520

530

534

Go long dips at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 522

₹3332 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3320

3290

3350

3380

Go short on a rise at 3345. Keep the stop-loss at 3360

17509 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17400

17300

17560

17630

Go short with a stop-loss at 17590 on a reversal from 17560

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

