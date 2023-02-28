₹1593 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1585
1570
1600
1620
Go long above 1600. Stop-loss can be kept at 1590
₹1509 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1515
1525
Go long above 1515. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹382 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
380
377
385
388
Go long now and at 381. Keep the stop-loss at 379
₹155 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
153
150
156
158
Outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹2369 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2350
2310
2380
2400
Go short below 2350. Stop-loss can be kept at 2365
₹528 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
524
520
530
534
Go long dips at 525. Keep the stop-loss at 522
₹3332 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3320
3290
3350
3380
Go short on a rise at 3345. Keep the stop-loss at 3360
17509 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17400
17300
17560
17630
Go short with a stop-loss at 17590 on a reversal from 17560
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
