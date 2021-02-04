Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 4, 2021

| Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

₹1575 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1560

1543

1590

1605

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,560 levels

₹1286 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1272

1260

1300

1315

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

214

211

220

223

Sell the stock of ITC on intraday rallies while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹220 levels

₹93 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

91

88

95

98

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹95 levels

₹1930 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1910

1890

1950

1975

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,910 levels

₹335 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

322

340

345

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹340 levels

₹3199 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3175

3150

3225

3250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹3,225 levels

14814 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14750

14700

14865

14910

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract move beyond 14,865 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

