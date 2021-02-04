Day Trading Guide for February 4, 2021

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
₹1575 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1560
1543
1590
|
1605
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,560 levels
₹1286 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1272
1260
1300
|
1315
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
214
211
220
|
223
Sell the stock of ITC on intraday rallies while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹220 levels
₹93 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
91
88
95
|
98
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss if the stock climbs above ₹95 levels
₹1930 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1910
1890
1950
|
1975
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹1,910 levels
₹335 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
322
340
|
345
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹340 levels
₹3199 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3175
3150
3225
|
3250
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹3,225 levels
14814 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14750
14700
14865
|
14910
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract move beyond 14,865 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
