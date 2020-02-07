Day Trading Guide for February 7, 2020

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1239 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1225
1210
1254
1270
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,254 levels
₹770 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
764
755
777
786
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹764 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
210
207
217
220
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹217 levels
₹107 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock ONGC reverses higher from ₹103 levels
₹1457 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1443
14430
1470
1485
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,470 levels
₹322 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
316
310
328
335
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹316 levels
₹2128 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2105
2080
2150
2170
Make use of intra-day rallies to go short while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,150 levels
12136 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12085
12035
12185
12230
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 12,085 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
