₹1639 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1640

1665

Buy above 1640; stop-loss at 1620.

₹1523 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1530

1550

Moving sideways; stay away.

₹331 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

335

340

Stuck in a range. Wait for the break.

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

148

143

154

160

Go long with stop-loss at 147.

₹2557 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2500

2600

2625

Buy with stop-loss at 2525.

₹612 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

607

600

618

625

Sell if price falls below 610; stop-loss at 618.

₹3311 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3285

3230

3370

3425

Buy with stop-loss at 3275.

18315 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18250

18200

18340

18450

Buy now and at 18275 with stop-loss 18215.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

