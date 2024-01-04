₹1673 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1655
1640
1685
1700
Go short now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1490 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1460
1520
1545
Wait for dips. Go long at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹477 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
475
471
481
483
Go long now and at 476. Stop-loss can be kept at 474
₹208 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
205
202
211
214
Go short now and on a rise at 210 with a stop-loss at 212
₹2583 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2565
2535
2605
2630
Go short only below 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2575
₹643 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
641
637
647
652
Go short now and at 646. Stop-loss can be kept at 648
₹3692 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3630
3720
3760
Go short now and also at 3710. Stop-loss can be kept at 3730
21595 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21520
21400
21640
21700
Go short now and also at 21630. Keep the stop-loss at 21680
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.