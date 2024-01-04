₹1673 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1655

1640

1685

1700

Go short now and at 1680. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1490 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1460

1520

1545

Wait for dips. Go long at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹477 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

475

471

481

483

Go long now and at 476. Stop-loss can be kept at 474

₹208 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

205

202

211

214

Go short now and on a rise at 210 with a stop-loss at 212

₹2583 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2565

2535

2605

2630

Go short only below 2565. Keep the stop-loss at 2575

₹643 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

641

637

647

652

Go short now and at 646. Stop-loss can be kept at 648

₹3692 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3630

3720

3760

Go short now and also at 3710. Stop-loss can be kept at 3730

21595 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21520

21400

21640

21700

Go short now and also at 21630. Keep the stop-loss at 21680

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   