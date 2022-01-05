Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 05, 2022

| Updated on January 04, 2022

₹1529 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1535

1550

Go long in the stock with stop-loss at 1515 if it breaks out of the nearest hurdle at 1535.

₹1899 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1875

1840

1920

1970

Bouced off support but faces resistance at 1920. Buy above 1920 with stop-loss at 1890.

₹220 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

221

226

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 221. Keep the stop-loss at 218.

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

150

153

Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 146. Stop-loss can be kept at 143.

₹2458 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2415

2470

2500

Chart looks bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips to 2435. Place stop-loss at 2400.

₹483 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

477

470

485

500

Consider fresh buys above the hurdle at 485 for a target of 500. Place stop-loss at 475.

₹3885 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3840

3800

3950

4000

Stock is bullish but approaching a strong barrier. Buy now and exit at 4000; stop-loss at 3830.

17855 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17830

17700

17950

18000

Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 17,800. Stop-loss at 17,700.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 05, 2022

