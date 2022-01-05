Day Trading Guide for January 05, 2022

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
₹1529 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1535
|
1550
Go long in the stock with stop-loss at 1515 if it breaks out of the nearest hurdle at 1535.
₹1899 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1875
1840
1920
|
1970
Bouced off support but faces resistance at 1920. Buy above 1920 with stop-loss at 1890.
₹220 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
221
|
226
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 221. Keep the stop-loss at 218.
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
150
|
153
Short-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 146. Stop-loss can be kept at 143.
₹2458 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2435
2415
2470
|
2500
Chart looks bullish. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips to 2435. Place stop-loss at 2400.
₹483 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
477
470
485
|
500
Consider fresh buys above the hurdle at 485 for a target of 500. Place stop-loss at 475.
₹3885 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3840
3800
3950
|
4000
Stock is bullish but approaching a strong barrier. Buy now and exit at 4000; stop-loss at 3830.
17855 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17830
17700
17950
|
18000
Near-term outlook is bullish. Go long now and on dips to 17,800. Stop-loss at 17,700.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
