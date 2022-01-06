Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 06, 2022

| Updated on January 05, 2022

₹1565 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1590

1620

Stock looks bullish. Go long now and on a drop to 1550. Place stop-loss at 1530.

₹1845 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1830

1800

1875

1900

The scrip appears bearish and so,initiate fresh shorts with stop-loss at 1880.

₹220 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

221

226

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 221. Keep the stop-loss at 218.

₹150 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

150

153

Hovering around resistance at 150. Go long on a decisive break of this level; stop-loss at 146.

₹2469 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2415

2470

2500

Stock now faces hurdle at 2470. Buy afresh if this level is breached. Place stop-loss at 2435.

₹492 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

485

477

500

510

The stock is likely to extend the rally to 500. Hence, consider fresh buys with stop-loss at 485.

₹3861 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3840

3800

3950

4000

Stock is bullish but approaching a strong barrier. Buy now and exit at 4000; stop-loss at 3800.

17946 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17830

17700

17950

18000

Trend is bullish. But there is a barrier ahead and risk-reward not favourable for longs. Stay away.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 06, 2022

stock market
