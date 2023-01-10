₹1597 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1550
1625
1640
Buy with a stop-loss at 1575.
₹1485 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1450
1415
1490
1525
Go long above 1490; stop-loss at 1470.
₹338 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
335
330
340
345
Buy on a bounce off 335; stop-loss at 330.
₹148 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
154
Go short with stop-loss at 150.
₹2597 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2500
2600
2630
Buy above 2600; stop-loss at 2570.
₹607 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
600
590
610
618
Short with stop-loss at 612.
₹3320 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3285
3230
3325
3370
Go long above 3325; stop-loss at 3285.
18162 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18100
18000
18200
18280
Buy above 18200 and keep stop-loss at 18100.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
COMMENTS
Published on January 10, 2023
