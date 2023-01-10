₹1597 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1550

1625

1640

Buy with a stop-loss at 1575.

₹1485 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1450

1415

1490

1525

Go long above 1490; stop-loss at 1470.

₹338 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

335

330

340

345

Buy on a bounce off 335; stop-loss at 330.

₹148 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

154

Go short with stop-loss at 150.

₹2597 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2500

2600

2630

Buy above 2600; stop-loss at 2570.

₹607 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

600

590

610

618

Short with stop-loss at 612.

₹3320 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3285

3230

3325

3370

Go long above 3325; stop-loss at 3285.

18162 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18100

18000

18200

18280

Buy above 18200 and keep stop-loss at 18100.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

