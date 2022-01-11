Day Trading Guide For January 11

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
₹1561 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1520
1575
|
1610
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1852 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1835
1800
1880
|
1910
Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 1805 only if the stock reverses higher from 1835.
₹223 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
221
218
225
|
229
Hovers below a key resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 222 only if the stock breaks above 225.
₹159 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
157
155
162
|
166
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 158. Keep the stop-loss at 156
₹2440 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2410
2350
2460
|
2480
Near-term rise possible. Go long now and on dips at 2420. Stop-loss can be placed at 2390
₹505 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
494
490
512
|
520
Upmove is strong. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 498 with a stop-loss at 492
₹3884 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3870
3840
3950
|
4000
Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal is obtained
18055 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18000
17650
18170
|
18350
Wait for a rise and go short if the contract reverses lower from 18170. Keep the stop-loss at 18230
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
