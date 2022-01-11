Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 11

| Updated on January 10, 2022

₹1561 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1520

1575

1610

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1852 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1835

1800

1880

1910

Wait for dips and go long with a stop-loss at 1805 only if the stock reverses higher from 1835.

₹223 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

221

218

225

229

Hovers below a key resistance. Go long with a stop-loss at 222 only if the stock breaks above 225.

₹159 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

157

155

162

166

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 158. Keep the stop-loss at 156

₹2440 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2410

2350

2460

2480

Near-term rise possible. Go long now and on dips at 2420. Stop-loss can be placed at 2390

₹505 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

494

490

512

520

Upmove is strong. Initiate fresh long positions now and on dips at 498 with a stop-loss at 492

₹3884 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3870

3840

3950

4000

Immediate outlook is not clear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal is obtained

18055 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17650

18170

18350

Wait for a rise and go short if the contract reverses lower from 18170. Keep the stop-loss at 18230

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 11, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.