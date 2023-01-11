₹1569 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1500
1580
1600
Bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at 1590
₹1470 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1445
1410
1490
1535
Go short at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹333 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
332
330
336
339
Short below 333. Stop-loss can be kept at 335
₹149 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
146
144
151
156
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock.
₹2558 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2520
2490
2575
2610
Short now and at 2570 with a stop-loss at 2590
₹595 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
585
600
605
Go long on dips at 592. Keep the stop-loss at 588
₹3286 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3270
3230
3310
3335
Immediate outlook is not clear. Stay out of this stock.
17988 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17890
17820
18110
18220
Go long on a bounce from 17890 with a stop-loss at 17840
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
