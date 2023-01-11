₹1569 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1500

1580

1600

Bearish. Go short with a stop-loss at 1590

₹1470 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1445

1410

1490

1535

Go short at 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹333 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

332

330

336

339

Short below 333. Stop-loss can be kept at 335

₹149 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

146

144

151

156

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock.

₹2558 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2520

2490

2575

2610

Short now and at 2570 with a stop-loss at 2590

₹595 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

585

600

605

Go long on dips at 592. Keep the stop-loss at 588

₹3286 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3270

3230

3310

3335

Immediate outlook is not clear. Stay out of this stock.

17988 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17890

17820

18110

18220

Go long on a bounce from 17890 with a stop-loss at 17840

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

