Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 12, 2020

| Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

₹1450 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1436

1420

1465

1480

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebound up from ₹1,436 levels

₹1376 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1385

1400

Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,360 levels. Buy on dips

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

196

205

208

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹199 levels

₹102 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

100

98

105

107

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹100

₹1897 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1860

1910

1930

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,910

₹282 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

276

270

286

291

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹286 levels

₹3175 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3125

3200

3220

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS move above ₹3,200

14493 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14440

14390

14550

14600

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,440 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

