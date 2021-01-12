Day Trading Guide for January 12, 2020

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1450 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1436
1420
1465
|
1480
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebound up from ₹1,436 levels
₹1376 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1345
1385
|
1400
Near-term outlook stays positive as long as the stock trades above ₹1,360 levels. Buy on dips
₹202 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
196
205
|
208
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹199 levels
₹102 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
100
98
105
|
107
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹100
₹1897 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1860
1910
|
1930
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,910
₹282 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
276
270
286
|
291
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹286 levels
₹3175 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3150
3125
3200
|
3220
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS move above ₹3,200
14493 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14440
14390
14550
|
14600
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,440 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
