Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 12

| Updated on January 11, 2022

₹1566 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1520

1575

1610

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1575. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540

₹1860 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1840

1810

1870

1885

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1860 only if the stock breaks below 1840.

₹222 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

221

218

223

226

Near-term bias is turning negative. Go short now and on a rise at 223 with a stop-loss at 225

₹161 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

157

166

173

Bullish outlook is intact. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 158

₹2456 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2440

2410

2480

2500

Turning down within the range. Go short on a break below 2440. Keep the stop-loss at 2460

₹506 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

504

498

508

513

The current uptrend is intact. Go long on a break above 508. Stop-loss can be placed at 507

₹3917 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3900

3860

3945

4000

Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3880.

18085 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17980

17800

18200

18350

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 18,310 if the contract turns down from 18200

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 12, 2022

