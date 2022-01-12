Day Trading Guide For January 12

Take charge, India
Putting equitable healthcare on the agenda of upcoming WTO and WHO talks
₹1566 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1520
1575
|
1610
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 1575. Stop-loss can be kept at 1540
₹1860 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1840
1810
1870
|
1885
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1860 only if the stock breaks below 1840.
₹222 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
221
218
223
|
226
Near-term bias is turning negative. Go short now and on a rise at 223 with a stop-loss at 225
₹161 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
160
157
166
|
173
Bullish outlook is intact. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 158
₹2456 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2440
2410
2480
|
2500
Turning down within the range. Go short on a break below 2440. Keep the stop-loss at 2460
₹506 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
504
498
508
|
513
The current uptrend is intact. Go long on a break above 508. Stop-loss can be placed at 507
₹3917 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3900
3860
3945
|
4000
Near-term outlook is positive. Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 3880.
18085 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17980
17800
18200
|
18350
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 18,310 if the contract turns down from 18200
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
