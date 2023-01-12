₹1591 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1560
1600
1620
Go long above 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1590
₹1471 • INFOSYS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1480
1495
Go long on dips at 1465 with a stop-loss at 1455
₹332 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
331
327
337
337
Go short below 331. Stop-loss can be kept at 333
₹147 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
145
143
148
150
Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 149
₹2525 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2510
2490
2550
2570
Go long on dips at 2515 with a stop-loss at 2505
₹597 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
595
593
600
605
Go short below 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 596
₹3329 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3315
3300
3350
3370
Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.
17960 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17900
17830
18070
18170
Go long with a stop-loss at 17870 on a bounce from 17900.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.