₹1591 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1560

1600

1620

Go long above 1600. Keep the stop-loss at 1590

₹1471 • INFOSYS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1480

1495

Go long on dips at 1465 with a stop-loss at 1455

₹332 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

331

327

337

337

Go short below 331. Stop-loss can be kept at 333

₹147 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

145

143

148

150

Initiate fresh shorts with a stop-loss at 149

₹2525 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2510

2490

2550

2570

Go long on dips at 2515 with a stop-loss at 2505

₹597 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

595

593

600

605

Go short below 595. Stop-loss can be kept at 596

₹3329 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3315

3300

3350

3370

Near-term outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock.

17960 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17900

17830

18070

18170

Go long with a stop-loss at 17870 on a bounce from 17900.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

