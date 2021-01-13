Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 13, 2021

| Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 13, 2021

₹1480 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1495

1510

The near-term outlook is bullish for the stock. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,465 levels

₹1371 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1383

1400

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹1,360

₹206 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

201

209

212

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹204 levels

₹103 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

101

98

105

107

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹105

₹1956 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1940

1920

1970

1990

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,970 levels

₹292 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

287

282

296

302

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹296 levels

₹3172 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3125

3200

3220

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock TCS falls below ₹3,150 levels

14599 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14550

14490

14650

14700

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 14,550

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

