₹1599 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1580
1550
1625
1640
Buy above 1600; stop-loss at 1580.
₹1481 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1490
1525
Go long above 1490; stop-loss at 1470.
₹330 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
325
332
340
Buy on a bounce off 325; stop-loss at 320.
₹146 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
143
140
148
154
Short at 147; stop-loss at 149.
₹2472 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2435
2375
2500
2540
Sell on a rally to 2500; stop-loss at 2540.
₹595 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
590
580
600
610
Go long with stop-loss at 588.
₹3335 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3315
3275
3350
3400
Buy above 3350; stop-loss at 3315.
17925 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17850
17750
18000
18075
Go long with stop-loss at 17830.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on January 13, 2023
