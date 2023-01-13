₹1599 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1580

1550

1625

1640

Buy above 1600; stop-loss at 1580.

₹1481 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1490

1525

Go long above 1490; stop-loss at 1470.

₹330 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

332

340

Buy on a bounce off 325; stop-loss at 320.

₹146 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

143

140

148

154

Short at 147; stop-loss at 149.

₹2472 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2435

2375

2500

2540

Sell on a rally to 2500; stop-loss at 2540.

₹595 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

590

580

600

610

Go long with stop-loss at 588.

₹3335 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3315

3275

3350

3400

Buy above 3350; stop-loss at 3315.

17925 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17850

17750

18000

18075

Go long with stop-loss at 17830.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

