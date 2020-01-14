Day Trading Guide For January 14, 2020

₹1287 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1273
1257
1300
|
1315
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,273 levels
₹773 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
763
754
780
|
790
Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss
₹239 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
237
233
242
|
245
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹242 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹123 levels
₹1543 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1515
1558
|
1575
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,530 levels
₹330 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
318
336
|
342
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of SBI reverses higher from 324 levels
₹2191 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2170
2150
2215
|
2235
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,215 levels
12362 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12310
12260
12400
|
12440
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,310 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.