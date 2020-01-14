Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 14, 2020

| Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

₹1287 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1273

1257

1300

1315

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,273 levels

₹773 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

754

780

790

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Make use of intra-day dips to buy it with a stiff stop-loss

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

233

242

245

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹242 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

Initiate fresh long positions with tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹123 levels

₹1543 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1558

1575

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,530 levels

₹330 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

336

342

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of SBI reverses higher from 324 levels

₹2191 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2150

2215

2235

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,215 levels

12362 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12310

12260

12400

12440

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 12,310 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 14, 2020
stocks and shares
Stocks to Watch
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7