Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2021

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
₹1470 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1495
|
1510
Despite declining yesterday, the outlook is bullish. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,450
₹1387 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1360
1345
1400
|
1425
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys breaks out of ₹1,400
₹211 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
208
205
212
|
216
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹205
₹105 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
104
101
108
|
112
Stock have been gaining steadily and trend in upwards; buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹101
₹1939 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1900
1970
|
2000
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,970
₹306 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
300
296
310
|
314
Stock breaks out of ₹300 strengthening the uptrend; go long on declines with stop-loss at ₹300
₹3159 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3130
3100
3200
|
3225
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below the support at ₹3,150
14591 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14550
14490
14650
|
14700
Go long in the contract with stop-loss at 14,550 if it decisively breaches the hurdle of 14,600
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
