Day Trading Guide for January 14, 2021

₹1470 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1495

1510

Despite declining yesterday, the outlook is bullish. Buy on declines with a stiff stop-loss at ₹1,450

₹1387 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1360

1345

1400

1425

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys breaks out of ₹1,400

₹211 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

208

205

212

216

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹205

₹105 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

104

101

108

112

Stock have been gaining steadily and trend in upwards; buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹101

₹1939 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1900

1970

2000

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL advances above ₹1,970

₹306 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

300

296

310

314

Stock breaks out of ₹300 strengthening the uptrend; go long on declines with stop-loss at ₹300

₹3159 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3130

3100

3200

3225

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below the support at ₹3,150

14591 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14550

14490

14650

14700

Go long in the contract with stop-loss at 14,550 if it decisively breaches the hurdle of 14,600

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

