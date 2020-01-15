Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 15, 2020

| Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 15, 2020

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹775 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

756

783

790

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹767 levels

₹243 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

237

245

248

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹245 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

The stock of ONGC is moving in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session

₹1529 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1544

1558

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight if the stock declines below ₹1,515 levels

₹327 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

335

342

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹324 levels

₹2207 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2160

2230

2250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,230 levels

12397 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12350

12300

12440

12485

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 15, 2020
financial markets
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7