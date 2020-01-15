Day Trading Guide For January 15, 2020

e-rickshaw is the low hanging fruit but a few sour spots remain
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
₹1289 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1275
1260
1300
|
1315
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels
₹775 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
767
756
783
|
790
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹767 levels
₹243 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
240
237
245
|
248
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹245 levels
₹125 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
123
120
128
|
131
The stock of ONGC is moving in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session
₹1529 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1544
|
1558
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight if the stock declines below ₹1,515 levels
₹327 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
324
318
335
|
342
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹324 levels
₹2207 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2185
2160
2230
|
2250
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,230 levels
12397 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12350
12300
12440
|
12485
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,350 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
