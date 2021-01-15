Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 15, 2020

| Updated on January 14, 2021 Published on January 15, 2021

₹1468 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1456

1440

1482

1495

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹1,456 levels

₹1370 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1365

1345

1383

1400

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,383 levels

₹214 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

216

219

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹1,365 levels

₹105 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

102

99

107

110

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to move beyond ₹107 levels

₹1960 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1940

1920

1970

1990

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,970 levels

₹307 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

300

293

312

317

The stock of SBI is hovering in the overbought territory. Desist trading in the stock for the session

₹3250 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3225

3200

3275

3300

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹3,225 levels

14632 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14580

14520

14680

14730

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 14,680 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

