Day Trading Guide for January 19, 2020

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
₹1483 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1465
1450
1500
|
1510
Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,490 if the stock declines below ₹1,476
₹1312 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1275
1330
|
1350
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,300 only if price goes above ₹1,330
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
222
|
225
Since the stock is facing strong resistance at current levels, sell on rallies with stop-loss at ₹223
₹96 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94.5
92.5
98
|
100
As the scrip has breached a key support at ₹100, short it for intraday with stop-loss at ₹100
₹1984 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1960
1940
2000
|
2030
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock decisively breaks above ₹2,000
₹294 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
290
285
300
|
303
The stock has broken below the key support of ₹300; hence, initiate short with stop-loss at ₹300
₹3221 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3200
3160
3235
|
3265
Go long in the stock of TCS if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹3,235; stop-loss can be at ₹3,200
14287 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14250
14180
14350
|
14385
Initiate short long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract slips below the support at 14,250
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
