Day Trading Guide for January 19, 2020

| Updated on January 18, 2021 Published on January 19, 2021

₹1483 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1465

1450

1500

1510

Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at ₹1,490 if the stock declines below ₹1,476

₹1312 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1275

1330

1350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,300 only if price goes above ₹1,330

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

222

225

Since the stock is facing strong resistance at current levels, sell on rallies with stop-loss at ₹223

₹96 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94.5

92.5

98

100

As the scrip has breached a key support at ₹100, short it for intraday with stop-loss at ₹100

₹1984 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1960

1940

2000

2030

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock decisively breaks above ₹2,000

₹294 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

285

300

303

The stock has broken below the key support of ₹300; hence, initiate short with stop-loss at ₹300

₹3221 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3200

3160

3235

3265

Go long in the stock of TCS if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹3,235; stop-loss can be at ₹3,200

14287 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14250

14180

14350

14385

Initiate short long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract slips below the support at 14,250

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

