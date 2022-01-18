hamburger

Day Trading Guide for January 19, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 18, 2022

₹1528 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1490

1545

1560

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1535 only if the stock breaks below 1520.

₹1918 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1900

1800

1935

1960

Bias is turning bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1930. Keep the stop-loss at 1955

₹221 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

220

218

223

226

Hovers above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 222 if the stock breaks below 220.

₹164 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

160

157

166

168

Corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 167.

₹2523 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2500

2480

2535

2565

Resistance ahead. Go short if RIL fails to rise past 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2555

₹507 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

505

500

512

517

Near-term top is in place. Go short if SBI breaks below 505. Stop-loss can be kept at 509

₹3994 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3925

3900

4015

4050

Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 4025

18114 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18000

17850

18200

18325

Outlook has turned bearish. Wait for a rise and go short at 18180. Keep the stop-loss at 18280

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 18, 2022

