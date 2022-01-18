Day Trading Guide for January 19, 2022

₹1528 • HDFC Bank
1520
1490
1545
1560
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 1535 only if the stock breaks below 1520.
₹1918 • Infosys
1900
1800
1935
1960
Bias is turning bearish. Go short now and on rallies at 1930. Keep the stop-loss at 1955
₹221 • ITC
220
218
223
226
Hovers above a key support. Go short with a stop-loss at 222 if the stock breaks below 220.
₹164 • ONGC
160
157
166
168
Corrective fall is possible. Initiate fresh short positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 167.
₹2523 • Reliance Ind.
2500
2480
2535
2565
Resistance ahead. Go short if RIL fails to rise past 2535. Keep the stop-loss at 2555
₹507 • SBI
505
500
512
517
Near-term top is in place. Go short if SBI breaks below 505. Stop-loss can be kept at 509
₹3994 • TCS
3925
3900
4015
4050
Near-term view is negative. Initiate fresh short positions now with a stop-loss at 4025
18114 • Nifty 50 Futures
18000
17850
18200
18325
Outlook has turned bearish. Wait for a rise and go short at 18180. Keep the stop-loss at 18280
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
January 18, 2022