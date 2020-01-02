Day Trading Guide for January 2, 2020

Nurturing da Vincis in the workplace
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
₹1279 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1265
1250
1290
|
1305
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,290 levels
₹736 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
730
724
743
|
750
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹730 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
235
232
240
|
243
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹235 levels
₹127 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
125
122
130
|
133
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹125 levels
₹1509 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1485
1525
|
1540
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,500 levels
₹334 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
328
320
339
|
347
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹328 levels
₹2169 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
|
2210
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,150 levels
12243 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12200
12150
12290
|
12340
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,290 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
