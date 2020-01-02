Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 2, 2020

| Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

₹1279 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1265

1250

1290

1305

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹1,290 levels

₹736 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

730

724

743

750

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹730 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

235

232

240

243

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹235 levels

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹125 levels

₹1509 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1485

1525

1540

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,500 levels

₹334 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

328

320

339

347

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹328 levels

₹2169 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2190

2210

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,150 levels

12243 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12200

12150

12290

12340

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 12,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

