Day Trading Guide for January 20, 2021

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
₹1503 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1510
|
1525
As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, consider going long with stop-loss at ₹1,480
₹1316 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1275
1330
|
1350
Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,300 only if price goes above ₹1,330
₹219 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
215
222
|
225
Since ₹218 can be a good support, buy the stock for intraday with stop-loss at ₹215
₹98 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
94.5
92.5
100
|
102
As the scrip remains below a key support at ₹100, initiate fresh short with stop-loss at ₹100
₹2016 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2000
1975
2030
|
2075
The stock has crossed over a crucial level of ₹2,000; hence go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,975
₹298 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
295
292
300
|
303
Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock decisively breaches ₹300; stop-loss can be at ₹297
₹3260 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3225
3200
3275
|
3330
Go long in the stock of TCS if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹3,275; stop-loss can be at ₹3,250
14572 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14550
14520
14585
|
14625
Initiate long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves past the hindrance at 14,585
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
