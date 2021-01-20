Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 20, 2021

| Updated on January 19, 2021 Published on January 20, 2021

₹1503 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1510

1525

As the stock has broken out of resistance at ₹1,500, consider going long with stop-loss at ₹1,480

₹1316 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1300

1275

1330

1350

Consider initiating fresh long positions with stop-loss at ₹1,300 only if price goes above ₹1,330

₹219 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

215

222

225

Since ₹218 can be a good support, buy the stock for intraday with stop-loss at ₹215

₹98 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

94.5

92.5

100

102

As the scrip remains below a key support at ₹100, initiate fresh short with stop-loss at ₹100

₹2016 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2000

1975

2030

2075

The stock has crossed over a crucial level of ₹2,000; hence go long with a stop-loss at ₹1,975

₹298 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

295

292

300

303

Fresh long positions can be initiated if the stock decisively breaches ₹300; stop-loss can be at ₹297

₹3260 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3225

3200

3275

3330

Go long in the stock of TCS if it breaks out of the resistance at ₹3,275; stop-loss can be at ₹3,250

14572 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14550

14520

14585

14625

Initiate long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves past the hindrance at 14,585

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

