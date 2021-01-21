Day Trading Guide for January 21, 2020

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
₹1490 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1475
1460
1505
|
1520
Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,475 levels
₹1339 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1317
1350
|
1360
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,330 levels
₹217 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
212
219
|
222
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹215 levels
₹98 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
96
93
101
|
103
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹96 levels
₹2054 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2040
2020
2075
|
2095
Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above the key level of ₹2,075
₹302 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
296
290
307
|
312
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹307 levels
₹3308 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3280
3250
3325
|
3350
Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,280 levels
14645 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14590
14435
14700
|
14750
Fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,590 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
