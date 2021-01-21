Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 21, 2020

| Updated on January 20, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

₹1490 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1475

1460

1505

1520

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,475 levels

₹1339 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1317

1350

1360

Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹1,330 levels

₹217 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

212

219

222

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC declines below ₹215 levels

₹98 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

96

93

101

103

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹96 levels

₹2054 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2040

2020

2075

2095

Go long with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL climbs above the key level of ₹2,075

₹302 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

296

290

307

312

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI gains above ₹307 levels

₹3308 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3280

3250

3325

3350

Make use of intraday dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹3,280 levels

14645 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14590

14435

14700

14750

Fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 14,590 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

