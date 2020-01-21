Day Trading Guide for January 21

Pando raises ₹64 cr in Series A round
Pando, which provides networked logistics management software, has raised ₹64 crore in a Series A funding ...
₹1254 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1240
1220
1270
|
1285
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,240 levels
₹768 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
760
750
775
|
783
Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹760 levels
₹241 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
239
236
244
|
247
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC moves beyond ₹244 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock of ONGC. Sell on rallies while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹125 levels
₹1532 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1545
|
1560
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed only if the stock of RIL falls below ₹1,515 levels
₹313 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
307
300
320
|
327
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹320 levels
₹2170 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
|
2210
The stock is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Sell on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹2,190 levels
12263 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12210
12160
12310
|
12360
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight only if the contract advances above 12,310 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
