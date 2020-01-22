Day Trading Guide for January 22

Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush people mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
₹1244 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
|
1275
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss
₹761 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
745
769
|
775
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹755 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
241
|
244
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹241 levels
₹122 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
120
117
125
|
128
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹120 levels
₹1533 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1545
|
1560
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,515 levels
₹313 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
307
300
320
|
327
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss placed at ₹320 levels
₹2171 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2150
2130
2190
|
2210
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,190 levels
12203 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12150
12100
12250
|
12300
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 12,250 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
