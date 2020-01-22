Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for January 22

Yoganand D, BL Research Bureau | Updated on January 21, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

₹1244 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss

₹761 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

755

745

769

775

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹755 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

241

244

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹241 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

120

117

125

128

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹120 levels

₹1533 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1545

1560

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,515 levels

₹313 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

307

300

320

327

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss placed at ₹320 levels

₹2171 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2190

2210

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,190 levels

12203 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12150

12100

12250

12300

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 12,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 22, 2020
BSE
NSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Day Trading Guide for Feb 7