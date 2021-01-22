Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For January 22

| Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

₹1473 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1490

1505

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,490 levels

₹1339 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1330

1317

1350

1360

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,330 levels

₹213 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

211

208

217

220

Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹217 levels

₹94 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

92

89

97

99

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹97 levels

₹2097 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2080

2060

2120

2140

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,120 levels

₹294 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

290

285

300

306

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹300 levels

₹3274 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3250

3220

3300

3325

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS declines below ₹3,250 levels

14639 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

14580

14520

14700

14760

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract fails to move above 14,700 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

