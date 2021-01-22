Day Trading Guide For January 22

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
₹1473 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1490
|
1505
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹1,490 levels
₹1339 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1330
1317
1350
|
1360
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock drops below ₹1,330 levels
₹213 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
211
208
217
|
220
Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹217 levels
₹94 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
92
89
97
|
99
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹97 levels
₹2097 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2080
2060
2120
|
2140
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹2,120 levels
₹294 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
290
285
300
|
306
Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹300 levels
₹3274 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3250
3220
3300
|
3325
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of TCS declines below ₹3,250 levels
14639 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
14580
14520
14700
|
14760
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the contract fails to move above 14,700 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
