Day Trading Guide for January 23

Video | Kia Carnival review
Kia’s next vehicle can be either a plush peoples mover or party central on wheels. But can the Carnival take ...
₹1241 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
|
1275
The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss
₹769 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
755
745
775
|
800
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock advances above ₹775 levels
₹238 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
236
233
241
|
244
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹237 levels
₹116 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
115
110
120
|
125
ONGC is testing its 52-week low and hence short the stock only if it falls below ₹115 with stop-loss at ₹120
₹1535 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1545
|
1560
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,520 levels
₹315 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
310
300
320
|
327
Go long if the stock declines to ₹310 as that level is a strong support. Place stop-loss at ₹305
₹2209 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2190
2150
2210
|
2225
Initiate fresh long position with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS breaks out of resistance and ₹2,210.
12149 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12130
12100
12200
|
12250
Fresh short positions can be initiated with stop-loss at 12,250 if the contract rallies to 12,200 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
